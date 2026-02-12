GOAT Review

It’s hard to believe that less than a decade ago, Sony Pictures Animation produced The Emoji Movie. The studio subsequently pulled the sharpest of 180s, making the Spider-Verse films, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and KPop Demon Hunters. Sony continues one of the hottest streaks since the Chicago Bulls in the 90s with GOAT, which blends their signature kinetic animation style with the worldbuilding of Zootopiaand the intensity of The First Slam Dunk. It’s easily the best film where anthropomorphic animals throw down on the basketball court. No offense to Space Jam, but offense to Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Technically, basketball isn’t the name of the game in GOAT. It’s called roarball, which follows the same basic mechanics as basketball, albeit with more animalistic players and natural environments. It’s also a co-ed sport! Caleb McLaughlin from Stranger Things voices Will Harris, a goat who grows up idolizing star-roarball player Jett Fillmore (Gabrielle Union). Fast-forward a decade, Jett has yet to lead her team to the coveted championship. The team gets some fresh blood in Will, who’s deemed too small to play ball. After a video of him playing against MVP Mane Attraction (Aaron Pierre) goes viral, Will is signed to the big leagues. While Will is mainly brought in as a publicity stunt, his heightened senses would make him a valuable asset to the team if only Jett would pass him the ball.

The roster includes Nicola Coughlan as an insecure ostrich, David Harbour as a rhino juggling work with parenthood, and Nick Kroll as a Komodo dragon who’s as eccentric as Dennis Rodman. GOAT has more than a few deep cut references for sports fans, including a nod to the “nothing but net” McDonald’s ad with Larry Bird and Michael Jordan. Real-life NBA player Stephen Curry, a producer on the film, also voices a giraffe. Funny, considering that Curry was once deemed too short to play basketball. While Curry’s own underdog story might’ve been an inspiration, GOAT avoids becoming a vanity project. If anything, Curry’s presence is downplayed, with the focus more on the team dynamic. Jett may be the GOAT while Will is a literal goat. Without support in their corner, though, it doesn’t matter how great one player is.

On the surface, GOAT may seem like your typical rookie sports movie. Even the title is on par with a joke you’d find on a popsicle stick. Just as Will proves you can’t always judge a book by its cover, GOAT stands taller than one might expect. Although the formula at its core is familiar, director Tyree Dillihay and his crew execute it with fast-paced humor, compelling voice work, and richly detailed backdrops. You wouldn’t think a sports arena would lend itself to many visually interesting setups. GOAT takes full advantage of being animated, though, with courts that range from perilous ice rinks to volcanic boiling points. The style also lends itself perfectly to the game, popping out of the screen with the aesthetic of a holographic sports card.

Like Kung Fu Panda, GOAT isn’t a game-changer per se, but it plays the game with few slipups. At times, Will can come off as a little too idealistic, which might be because he’s a semi-surrogate for Curry. The standard lead and predictable story hold GOAT back from ascending to true greatness. Even so, we identify with Will’s struggles and cheer on his triumphs. And again, GOAT deserves credit for not becoming the Stephen Curry show. As is the case with any film, this was a group effort. Everyone, from composer Kris Bowers, to scene-stealing supporting players like Patton Oswalt as the team’s coach, to the countless artists at Sony bringing their A-game.