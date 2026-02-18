How to Make a Killing Review

Does Glen Powell meet the criteria of a movie star? The debate rages on, although if there’s one trait any true movie star should possess, it’s the ability to elevate a film from so-so to good enough. Powell does precisely that in How to Make a Killing, a dark comedy that wouldn’t work without his presence. That’s not to say Powell single-handedly carries the film, which includes a fun premise, a promising supporting cast, and capable direction from John Patton Ford. How to Make a Killing has all the pieces to make a classic, but Powell is the only one the film takes full advantage of.

Powell plays Becket Redfellow, whose mother was kicked out of her wealthy family after becoming pregnant with him. Despite being disowned, Becket remains in line to inherit the Redfellow fortune, assuming his seniors all die first. When his mother passes away, Becket tries to make an honest living, but can’t seem to catch a break. Upon running into his childhood best friend/sort-of childhood sweetheart, Julia (Margaret Qualley), Becket decides to take what he’s owed. He plots to kill his relatives one by one, which proves surprisingly easy. Maybe too easy.

How to Make a Killing requires some suspension of disbelief as Becket bops off his family members, almost always making a clean getaway. The problem is that we don’t get to know many of his relatives. Some, like Topher Grace as an egotistical pastor, enter the equation, only to immediately get axed off. A few aren’t even properly introduced, with their demises essentially taking place in a montage. Whether we’re supposed to feel satisfaction or sympathy over their deaths, we don’t spend enough time with any of them to experience either. Even Ed Harris as the final boss of sorts feels underutilized.

What prevents the film from completely missing the mark is Powell’s charisma. While Powell is one of the most likable leading men in movies today, he rose to fame playing more antagonistic characters like Chad in Scream Queens and Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick. Even in those projects, though, Powell was hard not to like. This suits him well in How to Make a Killing, which sees him as a character committing heinous deeds. Yet, we give him a pass because he does it with an irresistible cheeky grin. There’s also a humanity to Becket as he falls for Jessica Henwick’s Ruth, the former girlfriend of his newly deceased cousin, played by Zach Woods.

While we oddly root for Becket, we’d be more inclined to do so if his family were better defined. Aside from being privileged, though, there isn’t much to the other Redfellows. The only one with any layers is Bill Camp as Becket’s uncle, who tries to do right by his nephew. This puts Becket in a tricky position as he comes to bond with his uncle while contemplating murdering him. Even then, the film doesn’t push Becket’s ethical dilemma as far as one would hope.

John Patton Ford made one of the most impressive debuts of the past few years with Emily the Criminal. Although Ford remains an exciting presence behind the camera, he could’ve used a co-writer to polish the script for How to Make a Killing. Imagine this material in the hands of Rian Johnson, who knows how to mix colorful side characters with eat the rich commentary. It might not be everything it could’ve, but when it comes to Powell’s performance, How to Make a Killing gets its money’s worth.