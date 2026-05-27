Pressure Review

Anyone remotely familiar with World War II likely knows the outcome of D-Day. For those who aren’t, I’ll avoid any “spoilers” in this review. Whether or not you know what happened on D-Day, Pressure is a tense thriller without a dull moment. What makes this especially impressive is that most of the film isn’t told from the perspective of soldiers. Most of it doesn’t even take place on D-Day. The film is more about the buildup, with most of the central characters away from the action. Yet, the fate of the war is on their shoulders, making you feel the pressure they’re all experiencing.

Even if you’re familiar with D-Day, Pressure explores an aspect that’s usually a footnote: the weather. The film managed to make meteorology every bit as nail-biting as combat. This is largely thanks to Anthony Maras’ slick direction and a tightly written screenplay. It’s the first-rate ensemble, though, that makes Pressure such a gripping experience. No matter how understated, Andrew Scott is among the most compelling actors working today. He gives another winning performance as James Stagg, a meteorologist called upon to help General Dwight D. Eisenhower (Brendan Fraser) make a crucial decision with the clock ticking.

Although fellow meteorologist Irving P. Krick (Chris Messina) predicts nothing but blue skies, Stagg paints a grey cloud over Eisenhower’s plan to head out on June 5. He insists that if Eisenhower sticks to the planned date, those men will perish before they reach land. Eisenhower is torn between Krick, an American with whom he’s already well-acquainted, and Stagg, a Scottish outsider who’s been stepping on toes since the moment he arrived. Krick is confident that he’s right, while Stagg argues that there are no guarantees with the weather. This only makes matters more frustrating for the booming Eisenhower, who demands absolute certainty from the meek Stagg. Even if Stagg is right, D-Day needs to happen sooner rather than later before enemy forces get wind, British officer Bernard Montgomery (Damian Lewis) stresses.

Aside from the unpredictable weather, there are no conventional villains in Pressure. It’d be easy to turn Krick into one, but he’s just doing his job to the best of his ability. The same can be said about Stagg, who has a genuine sense of duty, despite often being the least charismatic person in the room. Scott brings great nuance to a particular scene where Stagg receives a distressing phone call, holding in his personal despair, with the mission having to be his top priority. Eisenhower is a domineering force, although behind closed doors, he fears how this choice will define his legacy. If D-Day is a failure, history will remember him as the one who sent those men to their deaths. Kerry Condon is also strong as Kay Summersby, who might not be in the highest position of power, but she serves as an essential liaison between men who aren’t the best at communicating.

Some scenes in Pressure can admittedly feel played up for dramatic effect, most notably one scene involving rainfall. Historically accurate or not, the film never comes off as manipulative or overly romanticized. It’s a sincerely made, good, old-fashioned war drama that’s sure to appease every dad in the audience. Along with Maras, David Haig adapted the screenplay from his own stage play. Listening to this cast deliver their dialogue proves every bit as riveting as following armed forces into battle. While the film does inevitably build to a battle, we’re just as invested in the military figures waiting for a response, turning a small, dark room with a radio into a pressure cooker.