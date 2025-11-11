The Running Man Review

Two of the Stephen King adaptations we’ve gotten this year have revolved around “games.” In The Long Walk, a group of young recruits must march forward until the last man is left standing. At least one person was inclined to win that contest. In The Running Man, there are no guaranteed survivors. When King wrote the original source material in 1982, reality TV barely existed. The idea that it would not only take over the airwaves, but also provide a platform for a future authoritarian ruler, sounds more like fiction than reality. Yet, here we are in 2025, which is ironically the year King’s novel was set in.

King’s book was previously adapted in 1987 with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Where Schwarzenegger is an action star through and through, Glen Powell is more believable as an everyman. A physically flawless everyman with a six-pack and chisel jaw, but we buy him as Ben Richards, who’s desperate for money when his young daughter falls ill. Against the wishes of his wife (Jayme Lawson), Ben finds himself competing in The Running Man, in which contestants are hunted for thirty days with a chance to win a billion dollars. Speaking of money, the person on the bills is easily the film’s funniest Easter egg.

Josh Brolin is delightfully slimy as the show’s smug producer, while Colman Domingo crushes it as the show’s shameless host. Ben and his fellow contestants, one played by Katy O’Brian, can go anywhere with hunters like Lee Pace’s Evan McCone hot on their trail. A few rebels lend Ben a hand, with fun extended cameos from William H. Macy, Daniel Ezra, and Michael Cera in one of his most amusing performances. Emilia Jones of CODA makes the most of her limited screen time as a hostage roped into the game. The Running Man is mainly a showcase for Powell, however. He supplies Ben with the same charisma that he brought to his role in Hit Man. Powell gets to don a few more disguises, as well.

Edgar Wright is well-suited to this material, delivering explosive set pieces and a cheeky wit. Yet, The Running Man lacks the punch of his previous action movies (Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Hot Fuzz). This is largely due to Ben’s environment, which looks like every other dystopian world we’ve seen in other movies. This is where Wright’s Running Man falls short compared to the Schwarzenegger version. Yeah, the 80s aesthetic might be dated, but it also gave that film a personality. The same can be said about the 90s aesthetic in Total Recall compared to its remake. This Running Man has a personality, although it’s not as gleefully over-the-top as its predecessor.

Maybe that was the intention, as Wright is aiming to tell a more faithful version of King’s book. Wright also works in more timely commentary, touching upon deepfakes, class divide, and manipulating the masses through the media. Being an Edgar Wright picture, though, one can’t help but wish the colors were more vibrant, the editing was a little sharper, and there were a few more laugh-out-loud moments. Even if it isn’t his best work, Wright has still made a highly entertaining film that lives up to its title, never slowing down. Even if it’s not the ultimate adrenaline rush, your heart will be racing throughout.