Obsession Review

Few sayings are more cliched than “be careful what you wish for,” but Obsession has more fun with this message than you’d expect. Bear (Michael Johnston) wants nothing more than to get out of the friend zone with Nikki (Inde Navarrette). Even when the moment is seemingly perfect, though, Bear can’t work up the courage to say how he feels. It’s a situation most of us have been in at least once. Afraid that he’ll ruin their friendship and (even worse) endure rejection, Bear breaks out a “One Wish Willow,” a store-bought trinket that can supposedly grant your heart’s desire.

It looks like a Cracker Jack prize, but the One Wish Willow works all too well. Nikki suddenly reciprocates, never – and I mean never – wanting to leave Bear’s side. This calls to mind the premise of a Twilight Zone episode. In many respects, Obsession is what Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot should’ve been. Although the setup is familiar, the execution is twisted, dementedly funny, and disturbing in all the right ways. As the title suggests, Nikki does become obsessed with Bear, yet not always in the ways you might expect. Let’s just say that Nikki has an odd way of showing sympathy when Bear’s cat dies. Even Alex Forrest would see this as a red flag.

Despite quirks like this, Bear is initially delighted that Nikki is returning his love. As their relationship progresses, though, Nikki starts making up lies to get Bear’s attention, breaking down when they’re apart, and going to extreme lengths to keep them together. Bear can barely get up to use the bathroom at night without hearing Nikki’s woes. While we know something supernatural is going on, Nikki’s behavior isn’t too far off from someone with severe bipolar disorder. One moment, she might be calm and agreeable. The next, she’s screaming at anyone stealing Bear’s attention from here.

Director Curry Barker follows in the footsteps of Markiplier and RackaRacka, as the latest YouTube creator to make the transition to mainstream film. Like Zach Cregger, Barker has a knack for blending stylized horror and outrageous comedy in a film where you’re rarely sure whether to laugh or cringe in terror. There are moments where Obsession becomes borderline satirical, especially when Bear tries calling the number on the back of the One Wish Willow. Even at its most over-the-top, Barker keeps the horror and violence grounded. Even the dynamic between Bear and Nikki feels eerily relatable for anyone who’s ever felt trapped in a toxic, co-dependent relationship.

If the film has a flaw, it’s that there’s an obvious solution to Bear’s dilemma. Yet, he doesn’t think of it until the final act. Even then, Bear doesn’t seem to exhaust every practical option before Obsession reaches its conclusion. Nevertheless, the film builds to one of the most gratifyingly chaotic endings you’ll see all year. Johnston and Navarrette are brilliant throughout, creating empathetic leads despite their actions. Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and even Andy Richter turn in strong supporting performances, but the leads pull off the trickiest balancing act. Johnston and Navarrette have great chemistry, yet there’s no real chemistry between Bear and Nikki, which is precisely why this wish was a bad idea.