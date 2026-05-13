Is God Is Review

Is God Is marks the feature directorial debut of Aleshea Harris, who based the film on her award-winning play of the same name. I’ve never seen the stage production, although Harris has piqued my morbid curiosity with this movie. Not just because the film is a wild ride, but because this material feels like it was always tailored for the silver screen. With a revenge fantasy and dark sense of humor, Is God Is has the essence of a classic Blaxploitation film. While her dialogue surely engrossed audiences when it was performed off-Broadway, Harris possesses a visual eye that was bound for cinema.

Kara Young and Mallori Johnson play twin sisters Racine and Anaia, respectively. You can always tell them apart since Anaia is taller than Racine. Also, Anaia has burn scars across her face, while Racine’s most noticeable scars are on her arm. Although the sisters otherwise resemble each other, their personalities couldn’t be more different. Anaia is an introvert. Racine is prone to violence, beating up anyone who dares call her sister “ugly.” Despite being polar opposites in those regards, Racine and Anaia share an almost telepathic bond, which is expressed through text on the screen.

Spending most of their lives in foster homes, Racine and Anaia are taken aback to learn that their mom is alive. Their mother, played by an unrecognizable Vivica A. Fox, is also covered in scars. Confined to a bed, she has staff waiting on her as if she were a sickly mob boss. Revealing that their father was responsible for burning them alive, the mother asks Racine and Anaia to kill him so they can all find peace. Although Racine and Anaia are hesitant at first, it doesn’t take much convincing for them to accept this mission as if it came from God herself.

What ensues is one-half road movie as the sisters encounter others who have crossed paths with their devilish dad. Erika Alexander is a preacher hopelessly devoted to her man, Mykelti Williamson is a lawyer who’s been left speechless, and Janelle Monáe is a trophy wife who’s eager to escape. While their father may have what’s coming to him, Racine and Anaia are willing to go to different extremes. Racine doesn’t care how many bodies need to be left behind on the trailer to reach their target. Although Racine is willing to do the dirty work, Anaia still feels like this has blood on her hands as the cycle of violence never seems to stop. It begs the question, “How much of your soul can be preserved when seeking revenge?”

That said, Racine and Anaia’s father is a monster who deserves to die. While his face is hidden throughout the film, Sterling K. Brown’s name is on the poster. So, I don’t think that it’s a spoiler to say that his climactic appearance may be the most chilling extended cameo since William Hurt in A History of Violence. Like Hurt, Brown is worthy of a Best Supporting Actor nomination for one of his biggest swings. Brown almost sounds like Mike Tyson, but his delivery makes your skin crawl with every word. If Racine and Anaia’s mother is God, then their father is Satan. Brown may seem like an unconventional choice for such a role, but the devil can be deceitful even when it’s clear you’re in the presence of pure evil.

As haunting as Brown may be, Is God Is belongs to Young and Johnson. They’re like two sides of the same coin. Yet, Racine and Anaia are very different individuals. A part of Anaia seeks to break free, but she’s afraid to let go. The ending could’ve elaborated on this theme more, but it ultimately rushes to the finish line with more than a few lingering plot threads. Regardless, Aleshea Harris has established herself as one of the year’s breakthrough voices. She’s made a stunning debut that’s funny, intense, and burning with passion.