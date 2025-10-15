Black Phone 2 Review

Scott Derrickson turned in one of the creepiest commercial horror films of recent memory with The Black Phone, which played like an adaptation of an overlooked Stephen King story. Actually, King’s son, Joe Hill, wrote the source material. Where the first film called the Kings to mind, Black Phone 2 plays like the best A Nightmare on Elm Street movie since Wes Craven was running the show. This isn’t out of the blue, as bad dreams also played an integral role last time. Black Phone 2 is a natural evolution of its predecessor, expanding upon the lore in ways that feel carefully planned out.

Four years doesn’t seem like a long time, but Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw certainly sprouted up since 2021. Finney and Gwen are now teenagers, although they’re still grappling with their trauma. Gwen’s lucid dreams have been taken to the next level, causing her to sleepwalk. Finney has been getting mysterious phone calls from beyond, yet he resists answering. In a bit of clever casting, Miguel Mora, who played Finney’s late friend Robin in the first film, returns as his nerdy brother Ernesto. You wouldn’t guess it’s the same kid, as Mora has also grown up.

Ernesto accompanies the siblings to a winter camp, which may be at the root of Gwen’s nightmare walking. Conveniently, there are no kids at this snowed-in camp. Just the owner (Demián Bichir), his niece (Arianna Rivas), and two comedic relief councilors (Graham Abbey, Maev Beaty). Black Phone 2 takes its time building suspense, but the second half doesn’t disappoint with the return of Ethan Hawke’s Grabber. Since it was already established that phones provide a link between the living and the deceased, it makes sense to bring the Grabber back. It makes even more sense to give him Freddy Krueger-esque powers. While the Grabber isn’t as theatrical as Freddy, Hawke remains terrifying in the role.

The Grabber can get to Gwen through her dreams, seeking revenge against Finney. Where Gwen had to rescue Finney against a ticking clock before, the roles are somewhat reversed here. Yet, Black Phone 2 doesn’t merely repeat the same formula. The setup allows McGraw and Thames to share more scenes together, building upon the sibling dynamic that gave the original its heart. Both are once again great, but McGraw stands out as Gwen finds that her curse just might be a gift. She especially sells a tear-jerking moment toward the end.

The change of setting also gives Black Phone 2 a chilling atmosphere that separates it from the previous movie. While the screenplay’s twists and turns don’t come off as forced, there are times when the characters figure things out maybe a little too quickly. It’s almost as if they got hit with an exposition ray whenever the filmmakers just wanted to move the plot along. That said, Black Phone 2 moves at a swift pace, delivering on the scares, the laughs, and the heartfelt moments. 2025 has given us a few horror sequels, some of which you might ignore. Black Phone 2 is one you shouldn’t let go straight to voicemail, however.