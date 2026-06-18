Toy Story 5 Review

In an era where Disney is mostly remaking, rebooting, recycling, and regurgitating IP, it’s understandable why so many rolled their eyes when Toy Story 5 was announced. Lightyear notwithstanding, though, this franchise has yet to let us down. As much as engagement farmers on Animation Twitter try to demonize Toy Story 4, that Oscar-winning sequel defied every odd. There may one day come a sequel that officially wears out Toy Story’s welcome. Toy Story 5 doesn’t break that hot streak, however. To paraphrase the Taylor Swift song, I knew it, I knew it, I knew Pixar wouldn’t make another Toy Story unless they had something timely, meaningful, and important to say.

Sure, the decision was also surely financially motivated, but you don’t get that sense watching Toy Story 5. Rather, you envision director Andrew Stanton working through his own existential crisis the best way he knows how: by making movies and playing with toys. Jessie (Joan Cusack) is the new sheriff in Bonnie’s room. Bonnie is seemingly among the last of a dying breed, however. Not only is she possibly getting too old for toys, but kids in general have abandoned dolls and action figures in favor of tablets. Bonnie inevitably becomes glued to a screen with the arrival of Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee. Funny how Lee often finds herself either voicing AI (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), battling AI (Tron: Ares), or having her life ruined by AI (The Morning Show).

With the toys convinced that tech will soon replace them, it’s easy to see the parallel between filmmakers and the invasion of generative AI. Pixar is the ideal studio to comment on this industry-shaking shift for various reasons. Almost thirty years ago, when the first Toy Story premiered, animation was at another crossroads, with 3D largely overshadowing 2D from that point onward. For all the great films that Toy Story paved the way for, it also felt like something was lost. Of course, Toy Story also helped the industry realize that the computer isn’t our enemy. It’s a tool like pen and paper for human artists. AI is another story, providing a genuine technological threat.

Toy Story 5 doesn’t denounce technology in general. It’d be hypocritical of the film to do so, seeing how Apple co-founder Steve Jobs helped make the studio what it is today. Yet, Stanton appears to be speaking through Jessie, who tries everything in her power to help Bonnie make friends. Initially, she leads the charge against Lilypad, who has Bonnie interacting with kids through a screen rather than in person. Still, Lilypad appears to be making more progress with Bonnie, making Jessie feel like a failure who can’t stop the world from changing. The film avoids outright vilifying Lilypad, who thinks she has Bonnie’s best interests at heart. She’s more like Anxiety from Inside Out 2. That said, social media is usually at the root of our anxiety.

Beyond the commentary, Toy Story 5 is another character-driven sequel with Jessie taking center stage. The narrative is closely tied to Toy Story 2 as Jessie reflects on her original owner, Emily. Jessie simultaneously confronts the past and future against the uncertain backdrop of the present. Naturally, Woody (Tom Hanks) returns to provide backup along with Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen). Actually, Allen voices a fleet of high-tech Buzzs washed ashore following a shipping accident. They, too, are searching for a purpose while adapting to a strange new planet. Buzz Prime, meanwhile, has a charming romance with Jessie in a subplot reminiscent of The Rescuers Down Under.

Although I defended Toy Story 4, I’ll admit that there were issues that prevented it from reaching the original trilogy’s impossible heights. Namely, much of the supporting cast got sidelined. The same applies to Toy Story 5. The fan favorites are all present, from Rex (Wallace Shawn), to Slinky Dog (Blake Clark), to Jeff Bergman taking over as Mr. Potato Head. For the most part, though, they only get a handful of lines. Even Bo Peep (Annie Potts) and Forky (Tony Hale), who were integral to the previous film, mostly sit this one out. There are some standout newcomers, most notably Conan O’Brien as a toilet training toy named Smarty Pants. After five films, though, this series has accumulated more characters than it knows what to do with.

Even so, Toy Story 5 knows which characters to focus on. Jessie provides a strong emotional center with at least one scene that’ll continue Toy Story’s track record of making you cry. Jessie’s evolution as a leader also mirrors Pixar’s internal changes, with Pete Docter facing new challenges as the studio’s CCO. In addition to Jessie, the story is just as much about Bonnie. In the previous Toy Story films, the kid is typically nothing more than a McGuffin. Toy Story 5 takes time to unpack Bonnie’s insecurities. When playing with her toys, Bonnie is a ball of energy whose imagination runs wild. The moment she sees another kid, she retreats into her shell. Although Bonnie is an introvert, playtime provides a glimpse into the hyper mind trying to break free.

Just as there’s still a place for toys in our changing world, the same can be said about Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang. Toy Story 5 earns its place in the saga, even if it isn’t the series’ first, second, or third best film. Aside from the underutilized supporting cast, the final act could’ve done a little more to up the stakes and flesh out Lilypad. On the whole, however, Toy Story 5 is another funny, heartfelt, and beautifully animated adventure. Whether you call it flying or falling with style, Pixar continues to stick the landing.