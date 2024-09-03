His Three Daughters Review

His Three Daughters revolves around grief, but it’s more about mending bridges and building new ones. Outside of sharing the same father, the titular three daughters have little in common. They didn’t even grow up together with a significant age gap and one of them being adopted. With their father in hospice, the three assemble under one roof. Once their father inevitably goes, what’s next? Do they cease contact until the next family member dies or is there more to their relationship than a mutual parent? The journey to these answers is one of the most emotional cinematic explorations of sisterhood.

Their dying father lives with Natasha Lyonne’s Rachel. It might be more accurate to say that Rachel lives with him. In any case, the apartment will be all hers sooner than later. At first, Rachel seems the most distant, spending her time smoking pot and watching sports, reluctant to step foot in Dad’s room. Behind Rachel’s uncaring demeanor, the loss is hitting her the hardest. That’s not to say sisters Katie (Carrie Coon) and Christina (Elizabeth Olsen) aren’t in pain. Eldest Katie ironically distracts herself by writing a eulogy. Christina channels her grief through yoga, meditation, and good, old-fashioned repression.

These people easily could’ve come off as caricatures in a cheap melodrama. Yet, every word of writer/director Azazel Jacobs’ screenplay rings true. The performances are equally honest in what might go down as the year’s finest acting trifecta. Coon is frank yet relatable as a woman who wants to control every aspect of her life, but can’t. Olsen tries to provide a voice of reason as Christina, although she’s on the verge of shattering to pieces. Lyonne, in particular, creeps up on us with her natural performance. Not being related by blood, Rachel struggles to connect with Katie and Christina. While Rachel has never doubted her adoptive father’s love, she can’t help but feel like an outsider among her siblings.

Although the film belongs to its three central performances, there’s room for strong supporting performances from Jovan Adepo as Rachel’s sort-of boyfriend and Jose Febus as her building’s security guard. In one crucial scene, Jay O. Sanders practically steals the show as the father. Sanders has been working in theater, TV, and film for nearly 45 years, but isn’t what you’d call a household name. His screen time here is brief, but it’s the kind of role most actors only dream of sinking their teeth into. His is the most uplifting and heartbreaking scene, commanding the screen like a Broadway stage.

His Three Daughters can feel like a play with its limited setting and sharp-tongued dialogue. While the material could’ve worked just as well on stage, Jacobs brings a cinematic touch with inspired camera angles that emphasize the sense of separation. The camera also allows us to soak up every ounce of anguish on the character’s faces. The film isn’t all doom and gloom. For every tear, there’s a heartfelt moment that reminds us why family is fundamental even at its most frustrating. Whether or not you’ve lost a parent, you’re bound to identify with at least one character here. Despite just meeting these people, you’ll feel related by the end.