Thelma Review

Star power isn’t what it used to be, but actors can still make or break a movie. You can’t have Mission: Impossible without Tom Cruise, and Thelma wouldn’t work nearly as well without June Squibb. At age 84, Squibb got her first Oscar nomination for Nebraska. For some, this would be the peak of their career. Ten years later, though, Squibb has delivered two of her best performances within a week of each other. Despite barely having a minute of screen time in Inside Out 2, Squibb turned Nostalgia into a fan favorite. Squibb takes center stage in Thelma as a woman whose best years might be behind her. That doesn’t mean there are no more good years on the horizon.

The 93-year-old Thelma lives by herself, but she isn’t alone. Her grandson Danny (Fred Hechinger) is happy to drop by whenever she has technical issues. Thelma also has a good relationship with her daughter (Parker Posey) and son-in-law (Clark Gregg). She possesses all the qualities one could want in a grandma: loving, funny, trusting, etc. Thelma may be a little too trusting, as she gets duped into sending a phone scammer $10,000. Even without looking at the credits, anyone can recognize Malcolm McDowell’s voice on the other line. Apparently not Thelma, however.

In another movie, Thelma would need the $10,000 to pay for a surgery or her home’s mortgage. While $10,000 is a lot of money, this loss isn’t the end of the world. Thelma still has enough to live comfortably during her twilight years and her family is financially stable. It isn’t until the family questions if Grandma needs assisted living that Thelma becomes hellbent on tracking the scammer down. Thelma can’t even open an email without her grandson walking her through it. Yet, Thelma proves surprisingly street-smart as she follows a paper trail. She can’t follow it on foot, however.

Thelma acquires a scooter from her friend Ben, played by Richard Roundtree in a winning supporting role. Roundtree is no stranger to action films, originating the role of John Shaft. He’s still got it as Thelma’s sidekick, even if neither can move as quickly as they once did. Although the action can move at an intentionally sluggish pace, writer/director Josh Margolin packs every set piece with suspense and humor. While it would’ve been easy to make the elderly the butt of every joke, Thelma provides a nuanced portrait of getting old.

The film isn’t against assisted living. It just isn’t for Thelma, who understandably wants to prove she isn’t helpless. Although Thelma exceeds everyone’s expectations, she can’t do everything alone. This doesn’t just apply to the elderly, but to people of all ages. Whether you’re 93 or 23, you’re never too old to ask for help. While it’s a simple lesson, Thelma presents it in funny, warm, and wise ways. Your enjoyment of the film will come down to how much you like June Squibb in the titular role. On that basis, Thelma is kind of impossible not to cherish.