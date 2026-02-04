The Moment Review

Brat Summer was a cultural phenomenon that I didn’t understand at all. I knew that it was connected to an album that Charli XCX had released. Whenever I asked what Brat is, though, nobody could seem to give a straight answer. Perhaps the answer would lie in The Moment, a mockumentary set against the backdrop of Charli XCX’s Brat Tour. While Aidan Zamiri’s film ultimately doesn’t spell out what Brat means, it did provide me with more insight into who Charli XCX is as an artist. She’s someone who isn’t afraid to defy convention, even if the results are messy. In that sense, maybe I did figure out what Brat means.

While The Moment is a music mockumentary, it isn’t exactly in the vein of This Is Spinal Tap or Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. There are laughs, but it doesn’t lean too heavily into absurdity or even comedy. It’s a reflection of who Charli XCX is at this point in her life, albeit with a slight satirical edge. Charli XCX is actually quite good at playing herself, which isn’t a backhanded compliment. She approaches the role with an “I don’t care” attitude, but in a way that feels true to herself. If anything, The Moment is more honest about its subject than some concert documentaries, despite being a mockumentary.

Where most of the big names in the film play themselves, Alexander Skarsgård stands out as Johannes Godwin, the eccentric director hired to bring Charli’s concert to the screen. The cast primarily consists of character actors and young up-and-comers. Hailey Gates is a highlight as Celeste, the tour’s creative director. Johannes seeks to make the show more family-friendly, which is easier said than done, given the references to cocaine in Charli’s music. Celeste butts heads with Johannes, attempting to preserve Charli’s vision. Of course, Charli doesn’t seem to know what her vision is anymore.

The film’s title refers to a moment in time. One where Charli finds herself going through a transitional period. Brat could very well be the peak of her popularity. As such, she wants to keep the trend going, even if it’s becoming overexposed and cringey. That said, Charli is aware that Brat has run its course, and it’s time to move on. To what, though? The soundtrack for a Wuthering Heights adaptation? In any case, Charli is stuck in the middle of a creative clash that’s supposed to be all about her. Yet, her voice isn’t heard. Even if it was, Charlie seems unsure what she wants to say.

Likewise, The Moment isn’t the most tonally consistent mockumentary. It is an intriguing one, though, that left me with a new appreciation for its central figure. Whether or not Charli continues to pursue acting, she’s established herself as someone open to experimentation and willing to convey her vulnerability. Most musicians express vulnerability in confessionals, which often come off as staged and prewritten. While The Moment is staged as well, it still says a lot about Charli without being on the nose.

A scene where Charli wipes her eye makeup away is one example. The camera lingers on Charli’s face as she removes the mascara and green eyeshadow, looking like someone after a rave. Charli knows the party is almost over. She’s ready for it to be over. Yet, a part of her still wants the party to continue. The other half just wants to crash.