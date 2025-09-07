The Long Walk Review

The characters in The Long Walk aren’t in combat, but it plays like a war picture. This isn’t surprising, as Stephen King started writing the source material during the Vietnam War, although the book wasn’t published until after it ended. Both the novel and Francis Lawrence’s film adaptation specifically mirror the Vietnam War, as the characters are walking toward nothing. With World Wars I and II, you could argue that Americans were fighting for something worth preserving. Vietnam was a waste of resources and lives, leaving many to question what the point was. If you asked the military or government, though, they’d not only deem it a necessity, but a success.

An adaptation of King’s book has been in the works for so long that George A. Romero was once attached. That might’ve been a fitting choice, as the characters here are a different kind of walking dead. Francis Lawrence is an ideal candidate to helm The Long Walk for modern audiences, having directed most of The Hunger Games movies. The Long Walk might be on a smaller scale and lacks the empowering role models of a YA story. Yet, both turn the suffering of others into a reality show, blending propaganda with entertainment. We never see this “contest” from the audience’s perspective, focusing on the players as they trek to the nonexistent finish line.

The opening scene is a testament to two things: Judy Greer has been one of our most underappreciated actresses for decades, and Cooper Hoffman is one of our most promising newcomers. Following a gut-wrenching goodbye between mother and son, Hoffman’s Raymond Garraty gets acquainted with his fellow walkers. He strikes up an immediate bond with David Jonsson’s Peter and Ben Wang’s Hank. Others are more contentious like Charlie Plummer’s Gary and Garrett Wareing’s Stebbins. Joshua Odjick’s Collie is a lone wolf who keeps to himself. Their goal is to march forward until one last man is standing. Falling behind means getting shot on sight. Even going to the bathroom can result in certain death. It’s a simple, yet horrifying premise that bleeds with humanity.

From the prisoners in The Shawshank Redemption to the Losers Club in It, camaraderie is at the center of Stephen King’s best stories. The Long Walk is no exception, with this colorful ensemble functioning like a platoon. At the same time, the characters realize only one will walk away from this competition alive. That doesn’t stop Raymond and Peter from looking out for each other, but both know that their friendship will end faster than it starts. Despite this, these young men are united against one mutual enemy: The Major, played by Mark Hamill in one of two great performances he’s given in Stephen King adaptations this year. I’m still pulling for Hamill’s work in The Life of Chuck to get a Best Supporting Actor nomination.

While King’s stories often have strong characters and setups, they don’t all stick the landing. it won’t be difficult for most viewers to predict The Long Walk’s outcome. One character makes a decision toward the end that might catch some off guard, although the final destination is a foregone conclusion. It’s predictable, but it’s also the right ending for this story. It poetically wraps this tale up, yet leaves matters open-ended as we’re left to question if the true long walk is over or just beginning.