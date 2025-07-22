The Fantastic Four: First Steps Review

Between Roger Corman, Tim Story, and Josh Trank, the Fantastic Four have gone through three creative teams who couldn’t do Marvel’s first family justice. Fittingly enough, the fourth time’s the charm. For years, fans have been waiting for the Fantastic Four to join the MCU. As Deadpool would say, though, they’re joining at a bit of a low point. While Thunderbolts* was a pleasant surprise, its underwhelming box office was another unfortunate blow to Marvel. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a true crowd-pleaser, however. It’s hard to imagine a universe where it doesn’t bring the masses back into Marvel’s favor.

On that note, the film sets itself in another universe with no Hulk, Captain America, or Iron Man (although the latter may resemble Doctor Doom). There’s only one superhero team consisting of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn). Like James Gunn’s Superman, Fantastic Four: First Steps doesn’t waste too much time unpacking backstory, as we know the drill by now. The Fantastic Four may be outnumbered by this world’s villains, but there seemingly isn’t a threat they can’t overcome and still be home in time for dinner.

The Fantastic Four meet their match with the arrival of the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), who informs them that Earth is next on the planet-devouring Galactus’ menu. On top of saving Earth, our heroes must prep for the arrival of a fifth member with Sue learning she’s pregnant. First Steps delivers on the family dynamic that’s been missing from past films with Reed and Sue as the parental figures, Ben as a very big brother, and Johnny as the young rebel with a cause. The film also plays with the idea of the Fantastic Four being celebrities. The MCU is packed with so many heroes that saving Earth has become another day at the office. Here, you can feel the weight of the planet resting on the Fantastic Four’s shoulders. Everyone looks to them for answers, making it all the more unsettling when Reed doesn’t have any.

At times, this reality can maybe come off as too idyllic. At one point, a moral quandary is introduced that initially leaves the public feeling betrayed, but it’s almost immediately resolved with one speech. That said, we live in such divided times that it’s refreshing to see a world where inspirational words can unite people. Superhero movies used to be about escapism, after all. Speaking of this world, director Matt Shakman has crafted one of the best-looking Marvel movies. As he did with WandaVision, Shakman immerses us in an environment that’s simultaneously retro and high-tech. Imagine what people thought the future would look like in the 60s, realized as the world of tomorrow.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the first Marvel movie in a while to truly feel like a comic book brought to life. Featuring vibrant visuals and an over-the-top plot with planet-ending stakes, the film fully embraces its roots on the printed page. It’s all elevated by an operatic score from Michael Giacchino. While the world it creates might not be grounded, the characters are. You buy every relationship in the film, not just among our heroes, but between Ben and a teacher named Rachel (Natasha Lyonne), Johnny and the Silver Surfer, and even an unlikely alliance with Paul Walter Hauser’s Mole Man. Hmmmm, a superhero family and an underminer? Did the Fantastic Four steal from The Incredibles, or was it the other way around? Either way, Pixar no longer has the only good Fantastic Four movie in town.