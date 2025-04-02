The Ballad of Wallis Island Review

The Ballad of Wallis Island is a bit like Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Granted, the film doesn’t have any planes, trains, or cars. In fact, the only mode of transportation is a dinky boat that takes characters to and from the titular island. It’s not a road trip movie either, as we remain on the island for the whole running time. Okay, I said it was a BIT like Planes, Trains and Automobiles. The comparison lies in the characters rather than the story and setting. Like John Candy’s Del Griffith, Tim Key threads the needle between being obnoxious and lovable as Charles. We can’t help but like Charles, but we can also identify with the comedic foil who’s stuck with him.

Tom Basden has the Steve Martin role as Herb McGwyer, a musician who arrives on Wallis Island to perform a gig. Charles bankrolls Herb’s voyage, but he left out a few details. Herb is shocked to find just how remote the island is. There’s only one general store managed by a clerk (Sian Clifford) who has never even heard of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Herb’s hotel is actually Herb’s house, which is spacious, yet rustic. The gig, meanwhile, is for an audience of one: Charles himself. Upon realizing this, Herb is tempted to catch the next boat. However, Herb can’t turn down Charles’ suitcase of cash, which is only a fraction of what he won in the lottery.

Charles is a huge fan of Herb and his former partner Nell Mortimer (Carey Mulligan). That said, the act wouldn’t be complete without her. Charles neglected to tell Herb that Nell was also coming to the island with her husband (Akemnji Ndifornyen). This is practically a deal breaker for Herb, but Nell and Charles convince him to go on with the show. The husband character conveniently disappears for most of the film, allowing Herb and Nell to reconnect. We can see why things didn’t work between these two back in the day. They still might not be right for each other, although there is an undeniable spark, especially whenever they play music.

As delightful as Mulligan is here, she feels underutilized. During the opening credits, you might notice that Mulligan’s name is designated to the “and” section. It would’ve been nice if the film delved deeper into Nell’s character, although the dynamic between Herb and Tom keeps The Ballad of Wallis Island afloat. While one’s a pessimist and the other is optimistically naive, both are living in the past. Herb tells himself he’s over Nell, but there’s still clearly unresolved tension there. Charles is also dealing with heartbreak, confronting grief with nostalgia. By reuniting his favorite band, Charles seemingly thinks he can go back to a happier time. No matter how much money you have, nobody can truly go back.

James Griffiths’ film is maybe about ten minutes too long with a few scenes that run in circles. On the whole, though, the performances from Key and Basden tickle in all of the right places. The same goes for the script, which Key and Basden co-wrote. G. Magni Ágústsson’s cinematography captures the simple charm of this green island while the music infuses the film with atmosphere. At the center is an endearing friendship between an artist and a fan. Key is especially infectious as a character who might’ve come off as off-putting with another actor in the role. Yet, Key plays him with nothing but sincerity.