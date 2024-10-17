Smile 2 Review

Smile was among the more surprising hits of the post-pandemic era, grossing over $200 million on a $17 million budget. Given the clever marketing, maybe the film’s massive success shouldn’t have come as a huge shock. Smile 2 proves that this franchise isn’t a one-hit wonder. Parker Finn’s follow-up to his 2022 blockbuster is cut from the same cloth, but it avoids repeating too much. Rather, it builds upon the previous film’s ideas and themes. Where Smile explored trauma, Smile 2 adds fame and addiction to the equation. It’s a natural progression in a sequel that largely improves upon its predecessor.

The story shifts to a primarily new cast led by pop star Skye Riley (Naomi Scott). Surviving a car accident that killed her boyfriend (Ray Nicholson), Skye stages a comeback. With all eyes on her, Skye struggles to conceal her physical and mental scars from the crash. To fight the pain, Skye seeks out her drug dealer (Lukas Gage) for Vicodin. Seemingly enduring the worst trip ever, the dealer takes his life in front of Skye with a smile on his face. It isn’t long until Skye finds herself surrounded by sinister smiles as the walls of sanity close in.

Although this sounds similar to the first film, the pop star perspective takes the premise and paranoia to a new level. Being in the public eye, Skye is obligated to put on a happy face even when the creepiest fan asks for her autograph. She’s constantly on display, making Skye especially vulnerable to the entity stalking her. Even in the sanctuary of her apartment, Skye senses that she isn’t alone. The setup suits the struggles that many celebrities endure as the public and paparazzi bear down on them, sucking their mental health dry.

There are times in Smile 2 when the audience will wonder if they’re supposed to be afraid or laugh. This feels appropriate for a film where most of the scares revolve around wide grins. Ironically, the scariest scenes are the ones that feed into social anxiety. For anyone with a fear of public speaking, Smile 2 may contain the most uncomfortable scene in a mainstream movie this year. Having trouble with a teleprompter on stage, Skye digs herself deeper and deeper in a speech we wish we could look away from. Just when you think it can’t get any worse, it builds to a finale that’s far more terrifying than anything supernatural. It’s a tour de force from Naomi Scott, who delivers an all-timer scream queen performance.

Smile 2 might not be in the same league as Requiem for a Dream or Hereditary, but Scott is ready to work with Darren Aronofsky and Ari Aster. This isn’t a knock against Parker Finn, who has made two consistently fun horror movies back to back. Finn also gets memorable supporting performances from Rosemarie DeWitt as Skye’s mother/manager, Dylan Gelula as her estranged best friend, and Peter Jacobson as a stranger who might know how to stop the entity for good. This is Scott’s movie, however. After appearing in big-budget franchise films like Power Rangers and the live-action Aladdin, Scott demonstrates her true potential in a performance worthy of a young Mia Farrow. It feels like a prominent turning point for Scott, much like a smile creeping across one’s face.