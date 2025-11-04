Predator: Badlands Review

If you asked me a few years ago if there was still life left in the Predator franchise, the answer would’ve been a definitive “no.” This was before Dan Trachtenberg was running the show. Between Prey and the animated Predator: Killer of Killers earlier this year, Trachtenberg took chances that paid off spectacularly. Predator: Badlands is perhaps his biggest swing yet. Where Prey was stripped down to the franchise’s primal nature, Badlands has the most sprawling scope of any Predator movie to date. It’s also the first to be told from a Predator’s POV. Most surprising of all, the Predator rarely wears his mask, this series’ most iconic symbol.

It’s been almost forty years since Arnold called the Predator an “ugly motherfu**er.” The idea of having that face front and center for most of the runtime sounds DOA. Yet, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi brings genuine charisma to Drek, the runt of his clan. Schuster-Koloamatangi’s performance is complemented by an almost seamless fusion of practical and digital effects. Against all the odds, we look past Drek’s fangs, finding something deeper in his eyes. Exiled to the deadliest of remote planets, Drek seeks out a trophy to regain his honor. In another bold move, there isn’t a human in sight.

That’s not to say there aren’t any humanoid characters. Drek encounters a wild robot named Thia, played by Elle Fanning in a physically demanding performance. Thia has lost her lower half, leading me to wonder if this movie should’ve been called If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Although Predators hunt alone, Drek finds a loophole since Thia is technically a tool. Fanning and Schuster-Koloamatangi turn in dual performances, which seems to be a trend in 2025 (Sinners, Mickey 17). Fanning also plays Thia’s reserved “sister,” Tessa, while Schuster-Koloamatangi plays Drek’s ruthless father. Both want to form a rapport with their respective families, who seem incapable of unconditional love (or love in general). The two thus form an unlikely bond in what winds up being a surprisingly effective story of found family.

In addition to having heart, Predator: Badlands is an enthralling action extravaganza. You wouldn’t think that would be the case, seeing how Badlands is only rated PG-13. Like the first Alien v Predator, though, the filmmakers get away with some truly gory imagery. Apparently, the MPA is fine with blood as long as it’s green instead of red. Speaking of AVP, this is also kind of an Alien movie with references to the company. In a way, this feels like the sequel to Prometheus we never got. Remember how that film ended, as Elizabeth Shaw ventured into the unknown with what was left of David the android on her back, only for Alien: Covenant to pretty much drop that story? Predator: Badlands picks up where that film should’ve left off.

Despite all of the worldbuilding, Predator: Badlands doesn’t go overboard with the Easter eggs. The most fan servicey moment occurs during the climactic battle. Even then, they resist the temptation to have someone say, “Get away from her, you bitch.” With Trachtenberg’s three films, Predator has arguably seen the greatest cinematic comeback since The Planet of the Apes franchise. Of course, where Prey and Killer of Killers went straight to Hulu, Badlands will have to overcome another test at the box office. If audiences don’t show up in droves to see Badlands on the biggest screen available, it won’t be the Predators who lose. It’ll be us!