Phoenix Film Festival 2026: An Interview with Jason Carney

Flickreel speaks with Phoenix Film Foundation CEO/Executive Director Jason Carney about the 2026 Phoenix Film Festival.

Q: This year’s opening night film is John Carney’s Power Ballad. It’s been almost a decade since Carney’s Sing Street played at the festival. What draws you to Carney as a filmmaker?

A: Movies about the world of music are totally in my wheelhouse. So many of my favorite films fall into that category. Plus, I’ve been a huge fan of his work since Once. I was in love with that soundtrack before I even saw the film. It also has one of my favorite closing shots. Then he just kept going with Sing Street, Begin Again, and then most recently, Flora and Son. He is such a great storyteller, and he hits the mark again with Power Ballad.

Q: Eleeza, aka Desert Flower, will also be performing on opening night. Would you say that music is a theme of this year’s festival?

A: Not particularly. We’re not really big on themes with our films, and it’s true with our musician selections. We just pick what we think is good and what we think audiences will enjoy. This is the third year in a row that we’ve featured Eleeza at the festival. She’s a fantastic vocalist and has been such a good fit for our festival.

Q: There are several other centerpiece films I’m looking forward to seeing, including Normal starring Bob Odenkirk and The Christophers with Ian McKellen. What can you tell me about those films?

A: Both films opened at the Toronto International Film Festival, and we’re psyched to have them in the mix at this year’s Phoenix Film Festival. Fun fact: Odenkirk’s film Melvin Goes to Dinner won Best Picture at PFF way back in 2003, which is pretty cool. Since then, he’s done pretty good for himself. And McKellen working with Steven Soderbergh is extremely enticing.

Q: This year’s Closing Night film is I Swear. Star Robert Aramayo recently won the BAFTA for Best Actor. Do you see an Oscar nomination on the horizon next?

A: I sure hope so, he’s really amazing in I Swear, and from everything I hear, he’s a good guy. For us, I Swear is just the kind of film we like to close the festival with. It’s got drama, comedy, and a ton of heart. What more do we need?

Q: Speaking of Academy Awards, have you ever considered applying PFF to become an Oscar-qualifying film festival for short films? For my money, PFF meets the Academy’s high standards.

A: We tried applying around seven years ago. We’re waiting for them to publish the guidelines this summer. We have experienced growth and expansions of programs since we last applied, so it’s probably a good time to give it another shot.

Q: You partnered with the New York International Children’s Film Festival for this year’s Kids’ Day. How did that collaboration come about?

A: I heard about them via a film festival networking group. They had a really nice batch of film packages to choose from, and we’ve been looking to do some fun new things with our family film programming, so the timing was really great. Having shorts for “Big Kids” and “Little Kids” in addition to the Girls POV group and the Spanish language family shorts, in “Hola Cine!”, our variety of family-friendly films has never been better.

Q: Beyond the films, what are some events at this year’s festival you’re excited about? Caturday certainly sounds like a ball!

A: Caturday just kind of fell together, and we ran with it. It was fun to put together, and I hope the audience embraces the event. We’ve also brought back the Fabulous Film Trivia Olympics, along with a half dozen other More Than Movies events. We continue to develop movie-centric events that aren’t screenings.

Q: Any other films you’d like to highlight, be it centerpiece or community spotlight?

A: There’s a sneaky great Centerpiece Feature called A Safe Distance that just premiered at South by Southwest that people should check out. Plus the Sundance Award winner, American Pachuco, which screens the first Friday of the festival. And then I think folks should check out Baby Love, which screens a couple of times during the second weekend.

The 2026 Phoenix Film Festival takes place from April 9 to 19 at Harkins Scottsdale 101. To learn more, visit PhoenixFilmFestival.com.