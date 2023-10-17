Peoria Film Fest 2023 Preview

Peoria Film Fest is returning on October 19, 2023, playing through the 22nd. Making its Arizona premiere, the action drama Gold Run serves as the festival’s Opening Night Film. In addition to new releases, this year’s festival celebrates classic sports movies with Tin Cup, A League of Their Own, Hoosiers, and Rudy screening for just $5 per ticket. If you think that’s a sweet deal, the feature-length Sparkle: A Unicorn Tale and the Family Short Films Program will be screening free of charge.

Exclusively taking place at Harkins Arrowhead Fountains, individual tickets are currently on sale for $10 while full festival passes are going for $30. For more information, visit Peoria Film Fest’s website or call 480-513-3195.