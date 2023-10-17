Peoria Film Fest 2023 Preview

By

Genres: , , ,
Post a Comment

Click here for more articles on Gold Run »

Click here for articles on movies like Gold Run »

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmailFacebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail 0

Peoria Film Fest is returning on October 19, 2023, playing through the 22nd. Making its Arizona premiere, the action drama Gold Run serves as the festival’s Opening Night Film. In addition to new releases, this year’s festival celebrates classic sports movies with Tin Cup, A League of Their Own, Hoosiers, and Rudy screening for just $5 per ticket. If you think that’s a sweet deal, the feature-length Sparkle: A Unicorn Tale and the Family Short Films Program will be screening free of charge.

Recommended:  Killers of the Flower Moon Review

Exclusively taking place at Harkins Arrowhead Fountains, individual tickets are currently on sale for $10 while full festival passes are going for $30. For more information, visit Peoria Film Fest’s website or call 480-513-3195.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmailFacebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail 0
This entry was posted in Previews and tagged , , , on by .

About Nick Spake

Nick Spake has been working as an entertainment writer for the past ten years, but he's been a lover of film ever since seeing the opening sequence of The Lion King. Movies are more than just escapism to Nick, they're a crucial part of our society that shape who we are. He now serves as the Features Editor at Flickreel and author of its regular column, 'Nick Flicks'.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.