Nobody 2 Review

Nobody 2 is like a National Lampoon’s Vacation movie if Chevy Chase were even more prone to violence. Ironically, Bob Odenkirk’s Hutch is cooler under pressure, despite dealing and taking more punches than Clark Griswold. Like Clark, Hutch just wants to take his family on a carefree getaway. Hutch doesn’t exactly get the vacation he wanted, but Nobody 2 delivers the escapism it promises. At a brisk 89 minutes, the film is a breath of fresh air in an era where most mainstream popcorn movies come with bloated runtimes and more lore than even the most diehard fans can follow. While you’ll appreciate Nobody 2 more if you’ve seen its entertaining predecessor, newcomers can quickly catch on.

Hutch is a former assassin who nonetheless still finds himself taking on brutal jobs to pay off his debts and keep his family secure. His wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) knows about Hutch’s occupational hazard, although they don’t discuss it at the dinner table. Most nights, Hutch isn’t even home for dinner. Teenage son Brady (Gage Munroe) and daughter Sammy (Paisley Cadorath) aren’t in the loop, but they can sense what their father does for a living. It only becomes more painfully obvious when Hutch rounds up his family for a vacation. This includes the always-welcome Christopher Lloyd as his father.

Their destination is a tacky water park from Hutch’s childhood that isn’t as magical as he remembers. The locals are also more corrupt than he recalls. While Nobody 2 doesn’t break new ground in the storytelling department, it does play with expectations. At first, Colin Hanks’s shady sheriff seems destined to be the film’s big bad. He’s merely an underling, though, working under John Ortiz’s Henry, who claims to own the town. Even he answers to a higher power – a lethal casino owner played by an unrecognizable, scenery-chewing Sharon Stone. This might be her best work since Martin Scorsese’s Casino.

Hutch isn’t looking for trouble. Yet, trouble inevitably finds him. He tries to turn a blind eye to the town’s illegal dealings, but Hutch can’t help but get involved. Reading between the lines, Nobody 2 could be seen as an allegory for workaholics who instinctually bring their business on vacation. At the same time, Hutch sincerely wants to create precious memories with his family. The guy makes a genuine effort, and his family can see that. A more conventional movie would have a third-act breakup where Becca tells Hutch to choose between his family and work. Nobody 2 knows that we don’t want to see that, however.

Timo Tjahjanto understands his audience, cutting straight to the action and comedy. As well-choreographed as the fight scenes are, there isn’t a ton of suspense. Even when somebody loses a finger, it never feels like these characters are in peril they can’t get out of. Nevertheless, it’s satisfying watching Odenkirk give bad guys their comeuppance, and everyone involved has fun along the way. It’s not high art, although if Love Hurts proved anything earlier this year, it’s that the normal guy with a violent past scenario isn’t always easy to execute. Nobody 2 pulls it off, hitting its mark where it matters most.