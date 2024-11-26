Moana 2 Review

25 years ago, Toy Story 2 set a new standard for animated sequels. To some, it’s still the gold standard. This feat is all the more impressive knowing that Toy Story 2 was originally supposed to be a direct-to-video sequel. When Disney decided to give the film a theatrical release, Pixar only had nine months to get it into shape. Moana 2 was made under similar circumstances, being conceived as a Disney+ series. Nine months before hitting theaters, news broke that Moana: The Series had been reshaped into Moana 2. It makes sense from a financial standpoint, but do the results go beyond expectations like Toy Story 2?

Well, for all the parallels, there are a few differences between Toy Story 2 and Moana 2. Where Toy Story 2 brought back the first film’s brain trust, a new crew was recruited for Moana 2. While the original was helmed by veteran Disney animators John Musker and Ron Clements, Moana 2 marks the directorial debuts of David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller. Instead of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the songwriting team is Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical. Creative talent aside, Toy Story 2 was always meant to be a movie. Moana 2 started as a series, having an episodic feel as a result.

That’s not necessarily a knock against the film. If this had been distributed as a streaming series, it’d be a brisk binge-watch with lively set pieces and characters you love. Yet, you can sense when one episode would’ve ended and the next would’ve begun. This doesn’t always make for the smoothest transitions as Moana goes from clashing with the Kakamora to chatting with a bat lady. Some storylines are introduced only to be wrapped up quickly, as if they were meant to be told in twenty minutes. That’s probably because they were.

In all fairness, the film’s episodic nature isn’t as blatantly obvious as something like Cinderella II or Belle’s Magical World. There is an overarching narrative that sees Moana answer the call of her ancestors, setting out on another adventure. This time, with a larger crew. Like Lightyear, the new supporting players each have one personality trait and you’ll struggle to remember any of them. The most memorable newcomer is Moana’s little sister Simea, who sadly feels underutilized. She’s basically what Pua the pig was to the first movie, getting left behind. Pua comes along for the ride this time, but he’s still primarily present to tell toys.

It isn’t until Moana reteams with Maui that the film recaptures the magic of its predecessor. Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson are as delightful as ever, bouncing one-liners off each other as if no time has passed. Along with the voice acting, the animation is about on par with the first film. Maybe even better with the water looking as realistic as ever. The songs are catchy despite living in the original’s shadow. Beyond, in particular, feels like it’s trying to be the next How Far I’ll Go, even reusing the same locations.

Moana 2 doesn’t drastically evolve the lore or themes of its predecessor. For those who just want to set sail with these characters again, though, there are just enough funny, exciting, and emotional moments to keep the film afloat. The ending hints at more adventures to come. For now, Moana 2 seems like a stepping stone. If you’ve waited eight years for more Moana, it’s worth seeing on the big screen, especially for the dazzling animation. If Disney moves forward with Moana 3, though, here’s hoping it goes further.