Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Review

The Final Reckoning opens with Ethan Hunt receiving a video cassette, complete with a mission, should he choose to accept it. It calls to mind the first film when a flight attendant asks Hunt if he’d like to watch a movie, setting him up for another impossible mission. The Final Reckoning is a deep dive into Mission: Impossible lore with references that go back to 1996. The film can feel overstuffed with callbacks, especially with a runtime that nearly cracks three hours. Even with its epic length and exposition-heavy nature, though, The Final Reckoning doesn’t overstay its welcome.

This is a flawed yet satisfying sendoff for Ethan Hunt, assuming it is in fact his final mission. While Tom Cruise quite literally raises the bar in the stunts department, the unsung hero here is editor Eddie Hamilton. Not only is The Final Reckoning long, but it’s chock-full of technical dialogue that’ll leave you wondering if Christopher Nolan took over the screenplay. Like most of Nolan’s movies, though, The Final Reckoning doesn’t constantly leave the audience saying, “Get to the action already.” This is largely thanks to Hamilton’s snappy editing, which makes even the most inconceivable conversations feel engaging. As overwhelming as the script is, Hamilton makes the words digestible.

Credit also must go to the immensely likable cast. What was once a star vehicle for Cruise has grown into an ensemble piece with fan favorites like Ving Rhames’ Luther and Simon Pegg’s Benji. The film even brings back a character from the first film that you probably haven’t thought about since 1996. Yet, he winds up being a welcome presence. That said, it would’ve been nice to see a few other familiar faces, most notably Jeremy Renner’s William Brandt. The most prominent void is Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa, who exited the equation just as Hayley Atwell’s Grace entered. While Grace earns her keep, Ilsa is the one character who could’ve succeeded Ethan if Cruise ever stepped aside.

Now in his 60s, Cruise might be ready to slow down, although that isn’t apparent in The Final Reckoning. Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie once again deliver on the action front. The standout sequences take Ethan to deeper depths and new heights. The latter is an all-timer that might rival the climax of Falloutas the franchise’s most jaw-dropping spectacle. As a whole, though, Fallout remains the one to beat. Falloutalso had the series’ best villain in Henry Cavill’s August Walker. The Final Reckoning sees the return of Esai Morales’ Gabriel and the AI known as the Entity. While Morales’ performance is devious and the Entity provides timely commentary, their motivations are convoluted at best.

As dedicated as every actor here is, The Final Reckoning has one too many characters to keep track of. Pom Klementieff’s Paris and Greg Tarzan Davis’ Theo, in particular, are just kind of there most of the time. There’s also a subplot involving President Angela Bassett and her son that could’ve been trimmed, along with some techno babble. Still, for all that The Final Reckoning throws at us, it is an exciting experience that continues Cruise’s pursuit to save cinema. Streaming might offer the convenience of bathroom breaks, but Cruise risked his life for your entertainment. The least you can do is see his escapades on the biggest screen available.