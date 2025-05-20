Lilo & Stitch Review

Coming out during one of the bleaker chapters in Disney Animation, Lilo & Stitch was a breath of fresh air the studio desperately needed. More than twenty years later, it’s still one of Disney’s most original films, seamlessly blending themes of family, Hawaiian culture, and aliens. You never got the sense it was made by committee. Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois infused their unique voices, leading a team eager to try something new and fun. Asking director Dean Fleischer Camp to recreate that lightning in a bottle is almost unfair. Of course, that’s never stopped Disney when there’s money on the line.

In all fairness, Fleischer Camp’s adaptation is better than the past few live-action Disney remakes. It’s the closest that comes to working since Cruella. The keyword is “close,” however. The filmmakers have an understanding of these characters, which is more than can be said about the remakes of Snow White or Pinocchio. The actors also mostly fit the bill with one exception, but we’ll get to that. Those simply looking for a trip down memory lane will get what they paid for. Considering how innovative the first film was, though, Lilo & Stitch deserves a remake that takes the story in a fresh direction. Fleischer Camp is well-equipped to do so, having made the magical Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. Alas, Disney is truly running this show.

Lilo & Stitch is more interested in repeating lines we’ve heard before than evolving the source material. That said, it is nice that Chris Sanders returned to voice Stitch. From the 2002 film, to the straight-to-video sequels, to the animated series, Sanders is always a delight in the role. The character also translates better to CGI than most other Disney characters. Newcomer Maia Kealoha is charming as Lilo, who thankfully hasn’t lost her mischievous side. The casting overall is solid with good work from Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, Hannah Waddingham as the Grand Councilwoman, and Billy Magnussen as Pleakley, although the latter’s crossdressing subplot is sadly dropped.

Also underutilized is Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, who isn’t as intimidating or funny in this iteration. The biggest misfire is Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba. He doesn’t even try to do Jumba’s Russian accent, which would be alright if the film allowed Galifianakis to put his own spin on the character. Galifianakis’ usual oddball comedic timing is strangely restrained, however. The direction that the filmmakers take with Jumba can also feel like character assassination. Without going into spoilers, Captain Gantu isn’t in this version, but somebody has to fill that role.

The film’s other changes aren’t offensive, although they don’t amount to much either. Again, this is essentially the same story, albeit about twenty minutes longer. Yet, the remake somehow comes off as rushed with jokes and emotional beats that aren’t given quite enough time to sink in. Nevertheless, we do get some genuinely nice moments between Stitch, Lilo, and Nani, maintaining the heart of the original. These scenes might make Lilo & Stitch worth a watch on Disney+ where it was originally set to debut. Considering that the film is predicted to gross a billion dollars, you can’t blame Disney for going the theatrical route. While the film will undoubtedly be a financial hit, will this really be the Lilo & Stitch people are rewatching years from now… or even one year from now? Probably not, but one line does sum up Disney whenever they announce a new live-action remake: “You’re not bad, you just do bad things sometimes.” I can’t say the new Lilo & Stitch is bad… but I can’t say it’s good either.