Karate Kid: Legends Review

The Karate Kid franchise has given us a few pleasant surprises over the past fifteen years. Cobra Kai struck an unlikely balance, revisiting history through the conflicting perspectives of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso while still looking to the future. Eight years before that series, The Karate Kid made a comeback on the big screen with a remake nobody asked for, yet managed to stand on its own. This was primarily thanks to a great performance from Jackie Chan as Mr. Han. It’s a good thing Chan’s character wasn’t named Mr. Miyagi, as it would’ve been harder to retcon the remake as part of the Karate Kid Cinematic Universe. I guess that’s what we’re calling it now?

The advertising for Karate Kid: Legends promises Jackie Chan joining forces with Ralph Macchio. This legacy sequel/crossover delivers that… eventually. Despite taking up much of the poster, Chan spends most of the first half on the phone while Macchio doesn’t show up until the second act (a flashback notwithstanding). While Legends takes its time building to this team-up, the film provides a platform for up-and-comer Ben Wang, the true star. Wang honors the Karate Kid title as Li Fong, who was mentored by Mr. Han in Beijing. It’s never mentioned what happened to Dre Parker, although I’m okay with taking a Jaden Smith sabbatical.

Like Daniel and Dre, Li and his single mother (Ming-Na Wen) move to a new home, in this case New York. Also like his predecessors, Li strikes up a romance with a young girl (Sadie Stanley) while dealing with a sadistic bully trained in martial arts (Aramis Knight). For all of the similarities, there are a few differences. Having trained with Mr. Han, Li isn’t starting from square one. He can hold his own in a fight, although he still has much to learn. While Li promised that he wouldn’t fight after the death of his brother, she didn’t say anything about coaching others. Li helps his girlfriend’s father (Joshua Jackson) get in shape for a boxing match. Legends briefly becomes a Rocky movie, which might be fitting since John G. Avildsen has both franchises in common.

Of course, there comes a time when Li must sign up for a tournament. This is where Mr. Han and LaRusso finally come together. As for how these two are connected, it ultimately adds up. Akin to The Fast and Furious franchise, this obviously wasn’t planned in advance, but the filmmakers retroactively weave these storylines in a way that makes sense. Are there plot holes? Maybe if you think too hard. It is admittedly weird that Daniel and Dre essentially have the same origin story. At the end of the day, though, fans will appreciate seeing Chan and Macchio working off each other. Just don’t expect them to square off. Chan’s only major fight scene takes place in the dark, making me wonder if he used a stunt double. The guy is in his 70s, after all.

For all the callbacks and a formula that’s admittedly starting to wane, Karate Kid: Legends doesn’t overdose on fan service. It largely relies on the charm and charisma of Wang to carry the story. Wang pulls it off as a protagonist who’s easy to root for. It’s hard to say where the franchise can go from here. Maybe they’ll bring Hilary Swank back into the mix? If they’re ready to move on from nostalgia, though, Wang has what it takes to helm another movie. Whether or not we get more Karate Kid, expect to see more of Wang.