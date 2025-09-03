Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Review

Ten years ago, the finale of Downton Abbey aired. Of course, that wasn’t truly the finale. The series continued as a theatrical feature, followed by another. Now we have a third film entitled Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Yet, this finale still doesn’t feel like the last we’ll ever see of the Crawley family. One could easily imagine Julian Fellowes creating Downton Abbey: The Next Generation somewhere down the line. Granted, Fellowes is in his 70s. So, who knows how much longer he’ll be able to carry on with this franchise? Even if Fellowes were to leave Downton Abbey behind, he might be open to passing the torch.

Succession seems to be the overarching theme of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Mr. Carson (Jim Carter) is no longer Downton Abbey’s butler, but he struggles to let go. He’s not the only one uncertain about the future. Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) and Lady Grantham (Elizabeth McGovern) must reevaluate their finances with the return of Cora’s brother Harold (Paul Giamatti). Harold lost all of his money at the dawn of the Great Depression, an event this series was bound to reach eventually. Although the Crawleys are still far from penniless, Robert and Cora are ready to downsize while someone else oversees their duties.

From the beginning, Michelle Dockery’s Lady Mary has been the heart of Downton Abbey. In The Grand Finale, she steps up as the head. Mary is uncertain if society will accept her following a divorce, however. Matthew Goode was MIA in the last movie as Mary’s second husband, Henry. It’s not surprising that they broke up off-screen. It’s not unwelcome, as these two never had much chemistry. Filling Matthew Crawley’s shoes was a tall order for anyone to fill, but Henry didn’t even fill one. Personally, I’m happy to see Mary single again, even if her fellow aristocrats see it as most unorthodox.

Mary is ready to embrace the 30s, which are a touch more risqué than the 20s. As she’s disinvited from social gatherings, though, Mary isn’t sure if she can pick up where her parents left off. While this is mostly Mary’s show, a few other favorites return, including Laura Carmichael’s Edith and Allen Leech’s Tom. Robert James-Collier’s Barrow also returns, still secretly living happily ever after with Dominic West’s Guy Dexter. Maggie Smith is sorely missed as Violet Crawley, but her portrait still looms over her progeny. Even if the plot isn’t as eventful as the previous two films, it’s pleasant being back with these characters.

Change has always been at the core of Downton Abbey. The Grand Finale is no exception, with Mary’s coronation as the new head of the household taking center stage. The film opens with a literal final curtain as the characters watch a play. The film ends with a curtain call of sorts as we watch the characters living their lives over the credits. While this brings a sense of finality, the story still plays more like a transitional period at Downton Abbey rather than an ending. In that sense, the film might not live up to its title as a “grand finale.” If you’re down for a Downton Abbey reunion, though, you shouldn’t be disappointed.