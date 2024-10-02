A Different Man Review

A Different Man is reminiscent of a Twilight Zone episode, especially The Masks and Eye of the Beholder. The Twilight Zone is known for its tragic irony, but people forget that the series could also be ironically humorous. A Different Man starts as a more straightforward drama. By the end, it evolves into an absurdist comedy. In any other movie, this tonal shift might be jarring. The film’s progression mirrors the protagonist’s physical transformation, however. While the main character changes his appearance, he can’t escape who he is on the inside. That’s not always a good thing.

Sebastian Stan is unrecognizable as Edward, a man living with Neurofibromatosis. He’s so unrecognizable that I admittedly found myself asking throughout the first act, “When is Sebastian Stan going to show up?” Edward tries to find work as an actor, but because of his face, he can only book a PSA about respecting deformed co-workers. Strangers don’t victimize Edward like the Elephant Man or Quasimodo. Whenever he interacts with another person, though, he knows what they’re thinking. Edward forms a bond with his new neighbor Ingrid (Renate Reinsve), but he can’t work up the courage to ask if they could ever be more than friends.

Stan gives one of his best performances and the makeup effects are worthy of an Oscar nomination. Knowing it’s Stan under that makeup, though, you might ask why the Edward role didn’t go to a real person with this condition. The reason becomes clear as Aaron Schimberg’s cleverly plotted screenplay unfolds. Undergoing an experimental surgery, Edward is seemingly given the life he’s always wanted. That is until Ingrid writes a play about his former self. Edward can’t think of anybody more qualified to play himself than himself. To his surprise, a dream casting choice lands in Ingrid’s lap.

You may recognize Adam Pearson as “The Deformed Man” from Under the Skin. Having Neurofibromatosis himself, it wouldn’t be surprising if A Different Man was written with Pearson in mind. In any case, he gives the performance of a lifetime as Oswald. In some respects, Oswald reflects Edward’s past life. In others, Oswald is everything that Edward aspired to be: charismatic, charming, and an all-around social butterfly. Unlike Edward, Oswald doesn’t need surgery or a mask to change how he feels inside. Oswald has zero insecurities and befriends everyone who enters his orbit, which Edward envies intensely. He’s the Mr. Peanutbutter to Edward’s BoJack Horseman.

Although Oswald can come off as almost too perfect, Edward’s downfall wouldn’t carry the same weight if his rival had any personality flaws. While Edward is sympathetic, the film never turns him into a heroic figure. The same can be said about Oswald. Both men seek to simply live their lives. This comes naturally to Oswald, but no matter how he looks on the outside, Edward won’t let himself be happy. Edward’s face was never the problem. His insecurity has always been at the root of his empty life. When this exploration of self-love and self-loathing reaches its conclusion, we want to feel bad for Edward. Yet, we can’t help but laugh at the situation he’s dug himself into.