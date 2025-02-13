Captain America: Brave New World Review

Many have said that the MCU is going through an awkward phase, including Deadpool. While there’s no denying that this is Marvel’s most inconsistent era, it’s not their first rough patch. Between Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World, it seemed this cinematic universe might’ve peaked with The Avengers. The MCU quickly rebounded with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, not only one of the best superhero movies, but arguably one of the best contemporary conspiracy thrillers. That film developed Steve Rogers into a more complex character while introducing heroes like Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

About a decade later, Rogers is retired… or is he dead? They haven’t made it very clear since Endgame. In any case, he’s passed on the shield to Sam. Whether or not you watched The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, Captain America: Brave New World asserts upfront why Sam was the right man for the job. He’s a born leader who knows he can’t save the day alone, treating his followers as friends and showing diplomacy outside of battle. At the same time, Sam is trying to distinguish himself from Steve Rogers. Something similar can be said about the film. Although the title is Brave New World, you can sense the filmmakers trying to replicate the lightning that was Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Speaking of lightning, it’s always followed by thunder. Enter President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who shaved his mustache and swapped out his old face with Harrison Ford’s. Despite their differences, Ross wants to work with Sam to rebuild the Avengers. That’s put on hold as Sam finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy plot involving an assassination attempt, political corruption, and a brainwashed friend. Oh, and he also teams up with a former Black Widow named Ruth Bat-Seraph (Shira Haas). Brave New World borrows more than a few pages from The Winter Soldier. That’s not necessarily bad, as the mystery is engaging albeit familiar. For a film about Sam coming into his own, though, Brave New World struggles to get out of its predecessors’ shadow.

What sets the film apart are the performances. Mackie provides a strong moral center as Sam, naturally evolving from supporting player to lead. You enjoy his repertoire with Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) and Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), the latter of whom gives the film’s best performance in one gut-wrenching scene. Haas might not be the tallest actress, but simply looking into her eyes, you don’t doubt that she could take on a hallway of men single-handedly. Giancarlo Esposito stars as basically the same villain he’s been playing since Breaking Bad, although you should never look a gift Gus Fring in the mouth.

Ford is especially effective as Ross, a man torn between what’s best for his country, preserving his legacy, and battling the beast brewing inside. Some will likely see parallels between Ross and Donald Trump, although the film isn’t as on the nose as it could’ve been. That is except for a few moments during the third act. While he doesn’t become a giant orange guy, it’s no secret that Ross turns into Red Hulk. He’s not in the movie as much as the trailers suggest, which may be a good thing since Ford’s performance is more compelling than the CGI. Even so, this is the second-best Hulk movie after Thor: Ragnarok. If you haven’t seen The Incredible Hulk since 2008, it might be worth a rewatch… along with Eternals. Marvel is really trying to justify its most forgettable movies.

On the Captain America scale, it’s almost unfair to compare Brave New World to the Steve Rogers trilogy. Of course, it’s inevitable with the film drawing so much from The Winter Soldier. While Brave New World is solid entertainment, few will likely rank it as their favorite Captain America movie (or second or third). Sam Wilson has great potential in this role, which shines through in Mackie’s performance. To become his own Captain America, though, he needs to forge a unique path. Brave New World feels like a stepping stone to better things to come. It might not breathe new life into the MCU, but the action and performances show that there is still life in this franchise.