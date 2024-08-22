Blink Twice Review

Blink Twice succeeds primarily thanks to its ending. You wouldn’t think that would be the case, as most audience members will likely predict where the story is going at least a half-hour in. While the big reveal doesn’t subvert expectations, the execution does. The filmmakers go the extra mile by adding a few more twists that don’t feel out of place. The experience as a whole can drag at times, but the grand finale is well worth the wait.

Mainstream films like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody haven’t been the best showcases for Naomi Ackie. In Blink Twice, though, Ackie reminds us why she’s one of her generation’s most promising actresses. She plays Frida, a waitress who’s told to blend in. Despite these instructions, she catches the eye of tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum). Frida is equally taken with Slater, constantly watching him on YouTube. Tatum brings a devilish charm to the role with an emphasis on the devil. When Slater extends a spur-of-the-moment invite to his private island, Frida immediately tags along with her friend Jess (Alia Shawkat).

Christian Slater, Simon Rex, and Haley Joel Osment also flock to the island with their lady friends. Upon arriving, they’re introduced to Slater’s dedicated assailant played by Geena Davis, who deserves more work these days. At first, the island seems like paradise as the guests swim, drink, feast, do drugs, and party until the sun comes up. As the days blend into each other with memories apparently missing, though, it starts to feel less like Fantasy Island and more like Epstein Island. The environment also gives off Midsommar vibes, proving too good to be true.

While Blink Twice effectively sends the audience into a disoriented state, the second act becomes repetitive after a while. By the time we get to the third night of partying, you wish the film would get to the point already. Even when Frida does begin to realize something isn’t right, Blink Twice is a slow burn. Even at its slowest, Ackie is consistently excellent. Adria Arjona is equally compelling as a reality TV star who forms an unexpected friendship with Frida. In one of the film’s best sequences, Ackie and Arjona must hide their terror and rage behind smiles so forced that they’re practically crying. Although there are many ways to read this, it’s hard not to draw parallels to the secrets many women felt obligated to bury before #MeToo.

It doesn’t take long to figure out what director Zoë Kravitz is trying to get across. This still doesn’t prepare us for the third act, which is every bit as shocking, hilarious, and satisfying as one would hope. Whatever pacing issues the film might’ve had become an afterthought as Kravitz gives the audience what they want. It’s an impressive directorial debut from Kravitz, who has been turning in strong work as an actress for over a decade. One could imagine Kravitz having a career akin to Jordan Peele’s. It probably won’t have the same impact as Get Out, but Blink Twice is worth a look. It might even be worth two.