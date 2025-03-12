Black Bag Review

On more than one occasion, Michael Fassbender goes fishing in Black Bag. These scenes sum up the movie’s tone. Black Bag is presented as a spy thriller, which it is. Despite the presence of Pierce Brosnan and Naomie Harris, though, it doesn’t play like a Bond movie. There aren’t a ton of car chases, shootouts, or explosions. That’s not to say there isn’t any action, but most of the tension here is on the inside. As is the case with fishing, the film requires a patient audience. It might not always be fast-paced, but you’re constantly on edge, waiting for a bite. Once someone takes the bait, it’s thrilling and satisfying.

The premise sounds a bit Hitchcockian, but the execution couldn’t be more Soderberghian. Did I just coin a new adjective? In any case, Steven Soderbergh is in his element, lighting every scene as if the sun were setting. As usual, Soderbergh also gets excellent performances from an A-list ensemble. Black Bag’s cast is helmed by Michael Fassbender as George and Cate Blanchett as Kathryn, two agents who would kill for each other. When George suspects his love of being a mole, though, his marriage and devotion to his country are put to the test.

Kathryn isn’t the only suspect. Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, and Regé-Jean Page round out the couple’s colleagues who might be in on a conspiracy. Also in play is Pierce Brosnan as the big boss. Although almost everyone is seemingly hiding something, George keeps coming back to Kathryn. George knows that his wife is a master spy, but is she really good enough to deceive him? Fassbender gives an internally compelling performance. The viewer can sense the cogs moving around in his head, piecing a puzzle together. Even when he isn’t saying anything, we know what he’s thinking.

With Blanchett, it’s the opposite. It’s difficult to get a read on Kathryn, which is by design. You never doubt that she adores her husband, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t keeping a darker truth buried. Even as he suspects his wife, George can’t contain his feelings for her. Whenever they’re together, George and Kathryn look as if they’re undressing each other with their eyes. They may be spies, but Black Bag paints a portrait of a believable marriage. George and Kathryn can easily pass as a normal couple that throws dinner parties and goes on movie dates. In the back of our heads, though, we know that it just might be a lie.

David Koepp packs his screenplay with sharp dialogue, albeit almost to a fault. The back and forth between characters at times moves by so quickly that Black Bag can occasionally be hard to follow. If you watch the film at home, subtitles are the way to go. Those who see Black Bag in the theater won’t be let down, however. At a brisk 94 minutes, the film flies by, whether a character is chopping lemons for a meal, sitting behind a computer, or going fishing. It might not rank among Soderbergh’s best, but Black Bag is a fun, steamy good time with plenty of twists and turns. It’s anything but an old bag.