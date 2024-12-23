Babygirl Review

It’s been 25 years since then-couple Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise starred in the definitive erotic Christmas drama, Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut. Although Cruise was already a superstar, Kidman hadn’t achieved the same levels of respect in the industry. Following their headline-dominating divorce, some questioned if Kidman’s star would fade without Cruise in her corner. Of course, Kidman became an Oscar winner within the next couple of years, erasing any notions that she’d be exclusively remembered as Cruise’s ex. Babygirl reflects how Kidman has come into own, but also how some things remain the same.

This is another erotic drama set around Christmastime. Where Eyes Wide Shut mainly followed Cruise’s character, Babygirl is more interested in the female perspective. Kidman plays Romy Mathis, a CEO at a groundbreaking tech company. She has two teenage daughters and an adoring husband (Antonio Banderas). Romy seems like living proof that a woman can have it all in this day and age. The only thing Romy lacks is an orgasm. Unsatisfied with her husband in the bedroom, Romy is drawn to a hunky, young intern named Samuel (Harris Dickinson).

On the surface, Romy appears to have all of the power, being Samuel’s boss. Their dynamic is more complex than that, however. Although Romy’s instincts protest, she can’t resist Samuel, who knows what he’s doing. Samuel doesn’t come off as especially aggressive. At most, he’s passive-aggressive. While the threat of being caught looms over the affair, Samuel never goes Alex Forrest. Even with little charisma, Samuel is a dominant force, training Romy as if she were a dog. It makes for a surreal double feature with Nightbitch, another movie about a redhead treated like a canine.

While Samuel holds much of the power, Babygirl doesn’t turn Romy into a helpless victim. Kidman is impeccable as a woman torn between lust and logic. One-half wants this more than anything. The other half hates herself, knowing what this will do to her family. It’d be one thing if this was in the name of love, but Romy knows she’ll never share a genuine relationship with Samuel. Even if she could, Romy doesn’t seem interested in Samuel beyond the pleasure he provides. Romy and Samuel are both using each other, although she has far more to lose.

Much of Babygirl is slow yet always steamy foreplay. While the climax isn’t as explosive as one might expect, it’s an engaging sexual odyssey that’s just as much about power dynamics. For all the parallels to Eyes Wide Shut, Babygirl doesn’t contain as much striking imagery that’ll still be analyzed years later. Where Kubrick’s film had two fascinating characters, Babygirl mainly belongs to Kidman. That said, Kidman reminds us why she’s one of our greatest actresses. Even when a woman reaches the pinnacle of success, she isn’t always held to the same standard as men who get caught slipping up. Writer/director Halina Reijn conveys these themes in astute ways. She’s made an erotic thriller that’s admittedly more subdued in the thrill department. There’s no denying that Reijn is an exciting voice, however.