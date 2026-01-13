28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Review

28 Years Later wasn’t the legacy sequel that people expected. That’s not to say the film was bad by any means. If anything, it was more admirable than 28 Weeks Later, which played like a conventional follow-up. While still cut from the same cloth as Danny Boyle’s 2002 zombie classic, 28 Years Later was more experimental, mystical, and bonkers, yet oddly intimate. Perhaps the strangest thing about 28 Years Later is that it was just the opening act… to the third act. That story continues in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which leans even more into what made its predecessor stand out. Whether you think that’s good or bad, there’s plenty of meat to chew on.

Boyle remains a producer with Alex Garland as a writer, but directorial duties are handed to Nia DaCosta. Like Marlon Brando in Apocalypse Now, Ralph Fiennes might not have been on screen long in the previous film. Regardless, he leaves such a haunting impression that his performance lingers long after. Heading into The Bone Temple, I still wasn’t sure if Fiennes’ Dr. Ian Kelson shared more parallels with God or Satan. We’re given a more definitive answer in The Bone Temple, which essentially promotes Fiennes to a co-lead in another mesmerizing turn.

Also back is Alfie Williams’ Spike, who was last seen at the mercy of Jack O’Connell’s Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal. Jimmy runs a cult of tracksuit-wearing bleach blondes known as the Jimmys. Although they obey his every command, Jimmy is clearly a false prophet. Something similar can be said about beloved celebrity turned notorious sex offender Jimmy Savile, who the cult is modeled after. At least one member of Jimmy’s gang (Erin Kellyman) seems to know that their leader isn’t all that he’s cracked up to be. She’s too far down the rabbit hole to escape, however. There’s still a chance for Spike, although there aren’t many places for him to run or hide.

Typically, the rage-filled zombies are the threats in these movies. While the infected are present here, Jimmy is the primary source of anarchy. Having a conversation with this man is like trying to survive Wonderland. You never know if it’s going to end with somebody’s head coming off. Speaking of which, Chi Lewis-Parry resurfaces as Samson, the alpha zombie who’ll constantly leave you questioning if he’s wearing a prosthetic. As imposing as Samson is, he develops an intriguing dynamic with Dr. Kelson, whose words of wisdom often border on insanity.

It was hard to grade 28 Years Later, knowing that it was only part of a story. The Bone Temple left me with a stronger appreciation for that film, feeling like the next step in this tale’s evolution. That said, this is just another stepping stone to a potential third film, which may bring things full circle. While time will only tell how these films will play as a whole, The Bone Temple is thematically absorbing, impeccably crafted, and full of surprises. Again, this isn’t the zombie movie that many will anticipate, but for those who want to see this genre go to new places, The Bone Temple isn’t lacking in brain food.