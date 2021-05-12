Flickreel is launching drone mission platform, DRONEWORK

Flickreel is taking to the skies! We are proud to be launching a new project, this time in the world of drones. DRONEWORK, a platform to match drone operators and clients with missions around the world, is in its final stages of development. Having come from the world of film, we are looking forward to working with some of the biggest studios to help bring their visions to life, amongst many other commercial projects. If you are a professional drone pilot, or even just an amateur enthusiast, you can register your interest here, to be notified once we have launched: DRONEWORK